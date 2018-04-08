Mukjar Camp to Close as Chadian Refugees Return Home

After more than 10 years of hosting Chadian refugees in Central Darfur, Mukjar refugee camp in Central Darfur is set to close, as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Commissioner of Refugees (COR) assisted the last refugees to return to their home country. On Friday 6 April 2018, over 500 Chadian refugees still living […]

After more than 10 years of hosting Chadian refugees in Central Darfur, Mukjar refugee camp in Central Darfur is set to close, as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...