Mundari community displaced by hunger; surviving on wild leaves (by Peter Ring)

For several weeks, thousands of Mundari people – mostly women and children – have been surviving at Awerial Centre, located in the Eastern Lakes area, on nothing but wild leaves for food. Having borne a seven-year drought, the Mundari people who hail from Tali and Tindolo areas say the situation has become unbearable for them. […]

