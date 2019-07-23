NBA announces roster of boys and girls teams that will represent Africa in the Jr. NBA Global Championship

The NBA (www.NBA.com) today announced the 10 boys and 10 girls who will represent the African continent in the second Jr. NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world that will be held Aug. 6-11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex […]

