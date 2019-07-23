Alwihda Info
NBA announces roster of boys and girls teams that will represent Africa in the Jr. NBA Global Championship


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The NBA (www.NBA.com) today announced the 10 boys and 10 girls who will represent the African continent in the second Jr. NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world that will be held Aug. 6-11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex […]

