NBA names Amadou Gallo Fall President of Basketball Africa League

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today named NBA Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, Amadou Gallo Fall as President of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa scheduled to begin play next year. Fall will assume his role as BAL President immediately while assisting […]
The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today named NBA Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, A...
The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today named NBA Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, A...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...