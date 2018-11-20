Alwihda Info
National Council of Provinces commends Gauteng Skills Development Programme in the Car Manufacturing Industry


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Novembre 2018


A Gauteng provincial government skills empowerment programme, in the car manufacturing industry, has been commended by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for contributing to job creation and youth empowerment in the province. The incubation programme which identifies young people and women with formal engineering qualifications and puts them through specialised training where they acquire […]

