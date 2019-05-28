National Energy Services Reunited Corp. appoints Christopher L. Boone as Chief Financial Officer

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW) (www.NESR.com), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) and Asia Pacific regions, today announced the appointment of Christopher “Chris” L. Boone as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 28, 2019. Mr. Boone will lead […]

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...