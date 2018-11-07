Alwihda Info
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8th


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW) (www.NESR.com), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2018 on Thursday, November 8, 2018. A conference call is scheduled for 9:00 AM ET, 6:00 […]

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW) (...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



