National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity in Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria observed the National Mourning Day with due respect & solemnity on 15 August, 2019, marking 44th martyrdom of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Solemn observance started with the hoisting of the national flag at half-mast at the Chancery at 9.30 am by Mr. Md. Shameem […]

Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria observed the National Mourning Day with due respect & solemnity on 15 August, 2019, marking 44th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



