Navy School, Ojoku Girls, others shine at 2018 ECOII Schools Rugby Festival

It was fanfare at the Nigeria Navy football pitch, Ajegunle Lagos at the weekend when over 20 primary and secondary schools gathered to vie for honours at the Fourth Eco11 Club Rugby Festival. The one-day championship, organised to create awareness of the game among children at the grassroots level by the owner of EcoII Rugby […]

It was fanfare at the Nigeria Navy football pitch, Ajegunle Lagos at the weekend when over 20 primary and secondary schools gathered to vie for honours at the F...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...