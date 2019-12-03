Neighborhood advocacy forum strengthens civil-military relationship in Kapoeta (By Okello James)

Trust and confidence has been reinforced between the civilian population and military forces of the Sudan People Liberation Army-in Opposition and the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) in Kapoeta, located in Eastern Equatoria. “It used to be very difficult for civilians to interact with the opposition forces. It was always a problem to be […]

Trust and confidence has been reinforced between the civilian population and military forces of the Sudan People Liberation Army-in Oppos...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...