New Age Africa Energy providing French Cameroon £ 1.5 Billion to fund Genocide in Southern Cameroons

The Interim Government of Federal Republic of Ambazonia (Southern Cameroons) (https://Ambazonia.org/) condemns in the strongest possible terms the signing of the corrupt genocidal Limbe Floating LNG deal with London based New Age African Global Energy and Och-Ziff in Ambazonia. We call on the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), […]

