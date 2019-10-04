New District Task Forces to strengthen Counter Human Trafficking in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is a source, transit, and destination country for thousands of children and women trafficked for forced labour and sexual exploitation every year. Although no official database exists to accurately measure the scope of the phenomenon in the country, it is believed to be affecting mostly children who are taken from their homes and […]

Sierra Leone is a source, transit, and destination country for thousands of children and women trafficked for forced labour and sexual exploita...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...