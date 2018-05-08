New Ebola outbreak declared in Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Bikoro in Equateur Province today (8 May). The outbreak declaration occurred after laboratory results confirmed two cases of EVD. The Ministry of Health of Democratic of the Congo (DRC) informed WHO that two out of five […]

