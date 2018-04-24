New Global Digital Library to Provide Free Reading Resources for Ethiopian Children

The Global Book Alliance, which is comprised of donor agencies from the United States, Norway, the UK, and other countries, is launching a new Global Digital Library in Ethiopia to increase the availability of high quality reading resources for children and youth across the country. Ethiopia was selected as the first country to launch the […]

