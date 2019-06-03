New Permanent Representative of Zambia presents credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Martha Lungu Mwitumwa, the new Permanent Representative of Zambia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented her credentials to Michael Møller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. Prior to her appointment to Geneva, Ms. Mwitumwa had been serving as the Director for State functions, protocol and public relations since February […]

