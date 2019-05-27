New UK aid for safe and dignified burials to tackle Ebola in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Harriett Baldwin MP, UK Minister for Africa, has announced new funding to help deal with the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on a four-day visit to the country. It is the first visit by any UK Minister to the country since the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces began […]

Harriett Baldwin MP, UK Minister for Africa, has announced new funding to help deal with the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on a four-day visit to the countr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...