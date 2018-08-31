New UK support to boost long-term stability in Somalia

The international community must do more to help the African Union lead the fight against al-Shabaab as Somalia takes on greater responsibility for its own security, Theresa May will say today. The UK has a strong track record both in supporting the African Union and helping Somalia rebuild its police and military forces after decades […]

