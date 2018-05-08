New United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Project to Continue the Fight against HIV in Ethiopia

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has recently concluded its Mulu Most At Risk Populations Project to combat HIV/AIDS in Ethiopia and is announcing the launch of a new follow-on project, HIV Services for Key and Priority Populations Activity. Over the past five years, USAID’s Mulu Most At Risk Populations Project provided community-based […]

