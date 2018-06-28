Alwihda Info
New World Bank Financing Provides Access to Safe Water and Improved Sanitation for up to Four Million Tanzanians


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


More than three million Tanzanians in rural areas will be connected to safe water supply, while another four million people will gain access to improved sanitation through a new IDA* credit for a Rural Water and Sanitation Program-For-Results approved yesterday by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors. The new $350 million Sustainable Rural Water […]

