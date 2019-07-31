New infrastructure projects joyously received in Tonj

Women of the Bongo tribe in the Aguka district of Tonj County have been craving a marketplace for years and their wishes have been granted. Thanks to a series of construction projects, they now have a brand new building to accommodate one. At the inaugural ceremony of the building, financed by the United Nations Mission […]

Women of the Bongo tribe in the Aguka district of Tonj County have been craving a marketplace for years and their wishes have been granted. Thanks to a series of cons...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...