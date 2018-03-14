Niger: UN expert on internally displaced persons to conduct first official visit

United Nations Special Rapporteur Cecilia Jimenez-Damary will undertake her first official visit to Niger from 19 to 24 March 2018 to assess the human rights situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country. “The challenges facing Niger are huge and require a strong and comprehensive response,” Jimenez-Damary said. “Since the first attacks in Niger […]

