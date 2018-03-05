Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria 2019 Elections: Kingsley Moghalu announces candidacy for president


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and founder of the Institute of Governance and Economic Transformation, Professor Kingsley Moghalu ([https://KingsleyCMoghalu.com](https://kingsleycmoghalu.com/)) has declared his intention to run as a candidate in the Nigerian presidential elections in 2019. This was announced during a press conference held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre,… Read […]

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and founder of the In...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/03/2018

Tchad : Le CAMOJET fait le bilan de son engagement dans le processus de consolidation de l’Etat de droit

Tchad : Le CAMOJET fait le bilan de son engagement dans le processus de consolidation de l’Etat de droit

Tchad : le couple présidentiel à Amdjarass Tchad : le couple présidentiel à Amdjarass 04/03/2018

Populaires

Le président soudanais dépêche deux émissaires au Tchad le même jour

05/03/2018

Le Tchad va bientôt quitter la liste des pays indésirables aux USA

06/03/2018

Tchad : l'AJPDAR appelle à "garder le sang-froid, malgré un pouvoir d’achat en chute libre"

06/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues 01/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.