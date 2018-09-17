Alwihda Info
Nigeria: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns midwife’s murder, appeals to abductors to spare two other healthcare workers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2018


The International Committee of the Red Cross condemns in the strongest terms the tragic killing of its abducted colleague Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa. It is appealing to the armed group to immediately release a second ICRC midwife and another health-care worker taken in north-eastern Nigeria in March. “We are devastated by the murder of our […]

