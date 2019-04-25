Nigeria: President Buhari commends African Development Bank’s transformative role

At a meeting with the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) President in Abuja, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari commended the Bank for its successes and pledged Nigeria’s continuous support for the institution. “I want to recognize the support that the African Development Bank has given Nigeria in recent times. I remember the Bank’s critical gesture in 2016 […]

At a meeting with the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](htt...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...