Nigeria Rugby National Team trash Niger

The Nigeria Rugby National Team, the Black Station trashed their Nigerien counterpart by 59points to 13points in an explosive international rugby test match on Saturday 11 August 2018 at the Stade General Seyni Kountchede – Niamey. Nigerian Captain, Azeez Ladipo opened proceeding with a Penalty Conversion 5 minutes into the game. Joshua Etim scored the […]

