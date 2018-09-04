Nigeria Rugby Sevens squad named for Africa Men’s Regional Sevens

“The team features seventeen players in all with the inclusion of three foreign based players’’ “In this Black Stallions squad, we have an extremely talented group of players with the right mix of experience and youth. I’m looking forward to seeing what the team can produce in Abidjan next weekend. The foreign based players will […]

“The team features seventeen players in all with the inclusion of three foreign based players’’ “In this Black Stallions squad, we have an extremely talented...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...