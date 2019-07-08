Nigeria intensifies cross border immunization, with special focus on nomadic populations

In renewed efforts to vaccinate children traversing in and out of Nigeria, the World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting the government in an initiative to improve supplemental and routine immunization activities in the North Western region, which has a significant nomadic population. Nomadic pastoralists live beyond the reach of established health care programs that are […]

