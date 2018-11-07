Nigeria’s Antigraft Agency, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), removes Benedict Peters From ‘Wanted’ List

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has conformed with the order of Nigeria’s High Court, directing the removal of the name of the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group (http://www.AiteoGroup.com), Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted persons. This action confirms EFCC’s compliance with the judgment handed down in March 2018, by Justice O.A. […]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has conformed with the order of Nigeria’s High Court, directing the r...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...