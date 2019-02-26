North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Ebola centre not functional after violent attack

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has suspended activities in an Ebola Treatment Centre in Katwa, North Kivu, the international medical organization announced today. This comes after a violent attack on 24 February when the facility was partially burnt down. At 10 pm on 24 February, unidentified assailants attacked the MSF-managed Ebola Treatment Centre in […]

