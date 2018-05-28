Norway contributing to Ebola response in DR Congo

The Government has decided to provide NOK 10 million to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) response to the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. NOK 2 million of this amount will be used on equipment developed in Norway and specialist personnel who will train health care workers in the use of this […]
The Government has decided to provide NOK 10 million to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) response to the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of C...
The Government has decided to provide NOK 10 million to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) response to the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of C...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...