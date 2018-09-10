Norway intensifies efforts in the Sahel region

The Sahel region is facing significant security, humanitarian and development challenges. Weak state structures and porous borders have enabled Islamist terrorist groups to gain a foothold in the region. Conflicts are threatening stability in several of the region’s countries and have caused the civilian population enormous suffering. The human cost of people smuggling and irregular […]

The Sahel region is facing significant security, humanitarian and development challenges. Weak state s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...