Norway to provide NOK 30 million for school meals in Mali


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Funding from Norway will be used to provide nutritious school meals to some 55 000 children in conflict-torn Mali. ‘Malnourished children have problems learning, no matter how good the teaching is. If children are given school meals, their parents are more likely to send them to school. This in turn helps to promote stability in […]

