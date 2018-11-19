Number of Ghanaians Studying in the United States Increases

The 2018 Open Doors report on international education has revealed that the United States hosted 1.09 million international students during the 2017/2018 academic year. This marks a 1.5% increase over the prior year. The number of Sub-Saharan African students hit a record high at 39,479, marking a 4.6% increase over the prior year. There are […]

