Number of Ghanaians Studying in the United States Increases


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The 2018 Open Doors report on international education has revealed that the United States hosted 1.09 million international students during the 2017/2018 academic year. This marks a 1.5% increase over the prior year. The number of Sub-Saharan African students hit a record high at 39,479, marking a 4.6% increase over the prior year. There are […]

The 2018 Open Doors report on international education has revealed that the United States hosted 1.09 million international students during the ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



