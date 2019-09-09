Off-grid solar firm Azuri named as top 100 fastest growing UK companies

London, UK, 09 September 2019: Azuri Technologies has been named in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table which ranks the fastest growing technology, media and telecoms companies in the UK.



The annual Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table ranks Britain's fastest growing privately held companies by sales growth (% per annum) over the last 3 years. Ranked 42 in the league table, Azuri is paving the way in next-generation energy access in Africa.



Azuri’s innovative application of solar power combined with mobile payment technology and energy efficient appliances is enabling off-grid African families to experience modern digital technologies such clean LED lighting and satellite TV for the first time. More than 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to electricity.



Being named as one of the UK’s top-performing private companies comes hot on the heels of Azuri’s announced investment of US$26 million, led by Fortune 500 company Marubeni with additional participation from existing shareholders, including FTSE 250 company IP Group plc.



Since launching in 2012, Azuri is one of the leading providers of pay-as-you-go solar power lighting and TV systems, operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria. To date, the company has sold over 150,000 systems and the capital injection will enable Azuri to expand operations in current territories and beyond.



From solar home lighting to satellite TV, Azuri-designed solutions deliver world-class performance at an affordable price to off-grid customers across Africa. Azuri’s vision is to create a level playing field where all African consumers can access and benefit from the digital economy, wherever they live.



“Following several years of sustained growth, Azuri is delighted to be recognised as part of the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100. This growth reflects a rapidly expanding sector and increasing demand from African consumers for affordable clean energy and access to modern life-changing technology,” commented Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri Technologies.



Inclusion in the Tech Track 100 continues the award wins for Azuri during the last 12 months, including being named in the CleanTech 100, the FT1000 list of the fastest growing companies in Europe, and the Financial Innovation Awards for innovative clean tech solutions.



Azuri is one of only four Cambridge-based companies to be listed in the Tech Track 100 league table.



CAPTION: Nigel Preston, Vice President of Product Management at Azuri Technologies, pictured with one of Azuri’s off-grid solar systems helping to bring power to the millions without mains electricity in Africa.