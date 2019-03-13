Oil & Gas Leaders Unpack South Africa’s Massive Gas Discovery with the Africa Energy Chamber

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ([https://EnergyChamber.org](https://energychamber.org/)) hosted senior industry leaders at a breakfast event under the title, “The role of indigenous Oil and Gas resources in Developing South Africa’s economy.” Participants came from international oil companies, local and internationally operating services companies and the public sector. Hot topic on the discussion… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/oil-and-gas-leaders-unpack-south-africas-ma...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...