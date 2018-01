The President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma, will deliver the State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, 8 February 2018 at 7pm. The State of the Nation Address (SONA) sets out government’s key policy objectives and deliverables […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...