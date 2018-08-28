Op.Ed: Why We Are Opening Our Schools On Time? Pierre Krahenbuhl. Commissioner-General of UNRWA

Dear Colleagues, Please find below the Op-Ed “ Why We Are Opening Our Schools On Time?” by Pierre Krahenbuhl Commissioner-General of UNRWA. Last month, I met a remarkable UNRWA student named Aya Abbas. The 9th grader from Yarmouk refugee camp outside Damascus was the highest scoring student across Syria. Despite the extraordinary adversities she faced […]

Dear Colleagues, Please find below the Op-Ed “ Why We Are Opening Our Schools On Time?” by Pierre Krahenbuhl Commissioner-General of U...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...