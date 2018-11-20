Oradian and new West African partner TAB Finance join forces to boost financial inclusion

TAB Finance, a new microfinance bank licensed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, joins [Oradian](http://www.oradian.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=TAB%20Finance)’s (www.Oradian.com) global community of visionary financial institutions. With this strategic partnership, [Oradian](http://www.oradian.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=TAB%20Finance) is… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/oradian-and-new-west-african-partner-...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...