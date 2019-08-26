Alwihda Info
PM meeting with Egyptian President at G7: 26 August 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Prime Minister met Egyptian President Sisi at the G7 today. The two leaders agreed on the strength of the bilateral relationship and committed to developing a modern, strategic partnership between our countries. They expressed their shared desire to strengthen economic, trade and security cooperation between the UK and Egypt. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/pm-meeting-with-egyptian-president-at-g7-26-august-2019?lang=en

