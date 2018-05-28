Alwihda Info
Parliament Commemorates Africa Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Parliament of the Republic of South Africa joins the African continent and the world in wishing Africa a speedy rise to prosperity and meaningful development of all its peoples. In a joint statement to mark Africa Day, National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Thandi Modise said, ‘the […]

