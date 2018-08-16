Parliament Saddened by the Passing of Mrs Zondeni Sobukwe

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Thandi Modise have learnt with a profound sense of sadness of the passing on of Mrs Zondeni Sobukwe, the widow of the PAC founder Robert Sobukwe. Mama Azania, as she was affectionately known, passed on in the early hours […]

