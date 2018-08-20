Parliament’s Message of Condolences on the Passing on of Former United Nations (UN) Secretary General and Son of the A frican Soil – Kofi Annan

The Presiding Officers of Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, Speaker Baleka Mbete and Chairperson Thandi Modise, have expressed a deep sense of sadness following the passing on of former UN Secretary-General Mr. Kofi Annan today. Speaker Mbete and Chairperson Modise say South Africa, Africa and the world are poorer after losing a luminary […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...