Penny Mordaunt statement on fighting in Libya

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said: “With many hospitals in Libya severely under-resourced and near breaking point, UK aid will provide vital medical supplies to help them cope with the increase in casualties. Today’s support will also help families to access critical primary health services and provide emergency surgical care for trauma victims”. “I have […]

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said: “With many hospitals in Liby...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...