Perpetrators of violence against civilians at Terrain Hotel held accountable for their crimes

The finding of a military court that 10 soldiers were guilty of committing violence against civilians at the Terrain Hotel in Juba, South Sudan, has finally delivered justice for the survivors and the family of the journalist murdered in the attack. The judges delivered their verdict today and handed down lengthy prison terms for murder, […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...