Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Polio – Free Certification – The Africa Regional Certification Commission starts a verification exercise in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A delegation of the Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) for poliomyelitis eradication starts a two-week visit to South Sudan to verify the accuracy and extensiveness of the complete national documentation for polio-free status prepared by the Republic of South Sudan. During the visit, the ARCC delegation will thoroughly review the complete national documentation prepared by […]

A delegation of the Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) for poliomyelitis eradication s...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/01/2020

Tchad : la conseillère spéciale du PAM, la Princesse Sarah Zeid plaide en faveur de la nutrition

Tchad : la conseillère spéciale du PAM, la Princesse Sarah Zeid plaide en faveur de la nutrition

Tchad : fausses rumeurs contre un hôpital, "on ne va plus se taire" (ministre Santé) Tchad : fausses rumeurs contre un hôpital, "on ne va plus se taire" (ministre Santé) 24/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : fausses rumeurs contre un hôpital, "on ne va plus se taire" (ministre Santé)

24/01/2020

Tchad : "une convention pour des évacuations sanitaires à moindre coût", Pr Ibrahim Moussa

24/01/2020

Tchad : "le Ouaddaï vient de sortir d'une période assez sombre de son histoire"

24/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "il peut y avoir plusieurs identités différentes pour une même personne"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 18/01/2020 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique ​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar