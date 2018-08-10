President Cyril Ramaphosa departs Zambia for The Democratic Republic of Congo

President Cyril Ramaphosa today, 10 August 2018, has departed from the Republic of Zambia ahead of his Working Visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo. This follows a successful working visit to the Republic of Zambia where both President Ramaphosa and his counterparts President Lungu held bilateral discussions on cooperation; political and security developments in […]
