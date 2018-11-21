President Cyril Ramaphosa to address National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Sitting in Gauteng

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 22 November 2018, address a formal sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at Alberton Civic Centre in Gauteng. The President’s annual NCOP address, followed by a debate and his reply, will conclude the week long NCOP Taking Parliament to the People programme which is currently underway. The […]

