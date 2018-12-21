President Faure Sends Message of Condolence to President of Ethiopia on the Passing of Former President

President Danny Faure has sent a message of condolence to the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, on the passing of former President, Girma Wolde-Giorgis. In his message, President Faure said, “It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that we learned of the recent demise of H.E. Girma Wolde-Giorgis. In this hour of national grief, […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...