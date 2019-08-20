President Lourenço of Angola to attend Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) 2019 in Malabo to push for partnerships on Angola’s gas monetization

In a major development for the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), President João Lourenço of Angola will attend and address the fifth annual summit, hosted by Equatorial Guinea as part of its “Year of Energy.” Angola joined the GECF as an observing member in November 2018. President’s Lourenço active participation in this year’s summit reflects […]

