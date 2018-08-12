Alwihda Info
President Ramaphosa arrives in The Democratic Republic Of Congo for a working visit


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2018


President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 10 August 2018, arrived in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for a Working Visit. This is President Ramaphosa’s first visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo since his election as President of the Republic of South Africa in February 2018. The President and his counterpart […]

